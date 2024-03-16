Level comparison feature

Twinnyfam in  
I used to be able to see a level comparison for a field (eg product), for multiple companies on levels.ai but can't find that option now. Does anyone know where this option went? I want to do some research before planning and actioning on my next move. Can someone advise how to find that option to compare levels and salaries? 
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi 
Hi, you should be able to view the levels on our title pages which you can browse through the directory for here: https://levels.fyi/t

For example, for PM:
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi 
Oh whoops, here’s the PM link: https://www.levels.fyi/t/product-manager?compare=Microsoft%2CFacebook%2CUber
