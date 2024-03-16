Level comparison feature

Twinnyfam in
I used to be able to see a level comparison for a field (eg product), for multiple companies on levels.ai but can't find that option now. Does anyone know where this option went? I want to do some research before planning and actioning on my next move. Can someone advise how to find that option to compare levels and salaries?
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Oh whoops, here’s the PM link: https://www.levels.fyi/t/product-manager?compare=Microsoft%2CFacebook%2CUber
