Got an offer from Linkedin as a SWE intern
Hey everyone I am so excited about this opportunity with Linkedin. The only thing on my mind now is that most of the people that I know keep applying for an internship so I am wondering if should i keep interning or go full-time if given an offer at the end of my internship for a company that I really want to work at? thank you
Congrats! That's awesome. If you get an offer, take it for sure. I'd focus on the here and now though. Maximize the time by networking and doing your job well.
19g615l20l60jkSoftware Engineer at Cambly
That makes a lot of sense thank you so much!!
