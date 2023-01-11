Anonkapa in
Adobe Internship vs MAANG
I have a very lucrative offer at adobe research for my summer internship, its a valuable position and somewhere were I think learn alot. But I an a little bit worried that going there instead of back to amazon or to Maang could mangle my career trajectory just because adobe isnt seen to be as prestigious. Wondering if anyone had any thoughts on that.
1
2015
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I don't think having a wide range of experience across industries is a bad thing. Sounds like you already have experience with MAANG considering you said, 'go back to,' so I'd think that taking the internship to expand your skillset can only benefit you in the long run
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482