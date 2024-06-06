imustafaqutbuddin in
[7 YOE] - Software Engineer - iOS seeking advice/help from TPM and SDM professionals
Hi guys, I am an experienced software engineer and most of my experience lies in native app development (iOS).
I have led teams in the past and loved that people engagement role. After that, I got into Intuit as a sr. software engineer and in my last company I was on contract with the same title but doing all the stakeholder management and requirements gathering and everything.
Now the contract ended last month but after that, I decided to do PMP and switch to a TPM or SDM role.
I have aced my PMP, I have an MBA as well, and a bachelor's degree in computers as well!
I have been applying continuously past 2 weeks but getting rejections from everywhere :/
I am failing to understand where am I going wrong
Any advice?
3
1428
Sort by:
UUIDTLV201Technical Program Manager
TPM is not a people management role. It's a influencer role, You own the overall delivery but no decision making power or independence. You are measured by over all brownie points. People from a good tech background quickly regret. As it involves a lot of strategy even for the obvious things.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,544