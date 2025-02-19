Product manager after layoff

I have been laid off early January and since then I have applied for more than 500 position and all what I'm getting is rejections 😓 unfortunately I'm not able to secure any referral and the situation doesn't look promising. I am based in Canada, but I'm also Looking remotely in the states. With there any piece of advice, someone can give me to land A good offer?





I'm 9+ years of experience in product management, FinTech, health tech