oO3nubC3017 in
What has wfh reduced your life to? Malcolm Gladwell
“if you’re just sitting in your pajamas in your bedroom, is that the work life you want to live? Don't you want to feel part of something?”
Mixed feelings about the video but I'm glad I wfh because as rambunctious as my kids and dogs can be, these are memories I'd NEVER get to have if I was in an office trying to feel part of some fake office culture.
4
658
Sort by:
hitraj47Android Engineer
Gladwell could have said something along the lines of "I used to like working remote, but I've changed my mind. For X, Y and Z reasons I now prefer working in an office". Would have gained him a lot more respect that way instead of saying remote work isn't great. I am ok with people changing their minds on things, thats normal. But slamming the opposing side just make you look like a loser. Everyone works differently and we should respect that.
4
oO3nubC3017Backend Software Engineer
I agree! Just have a little more respect and consideration. A lot of people are grateful to have the opportunity to wfh. Family being the biggest probably
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,375