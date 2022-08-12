viewtifuljoesep in
What newsletters are you guys using for career help?
Since things are going to start ramping up for the fall, I wanted to get a headstart on following news and trends so I can sound smart during interviews. 😬
Gergely Orosz' The Pragmatic Engineer https://newsletter.pragmaticengineer.com/ I find the paid posts worth it, but there's plenty of value in the free ones, too. He's been very on top of trends lately around layoffs, back to office, etc.
