Mario1 in
L4 to L5 at Amazon – How Does Promotion Work?
I’m currently an L4 at Amazon, six months into my full-time role after a year as an intern (1.5 years total with the company). My manager has told me I’m already delivering at an L5 level and handling tasks at that scope.
Since Amazon is my first meaningful work experience, I’d love to better understand the promotion process. Does it depend primarily on performance and impact, or does tenure play a role? I’d appreciate any insights!
