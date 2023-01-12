Crazy to leave Seattle?

I'm in the market for a mid-level front-end role and am on the fence regarding location.

My current role is with a small startup that is 100% remote. It's not MAANG level, and the pay is at the bottom end. I'm looking to level up.

Ideally, I'd love to find another 100% remote role with better pay and engineering culture and move to a lower cost of living region. I know that's so 2020 :)

How much am I leaving on the table by limiting my job opportunities to fully remote only?



