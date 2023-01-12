19g617kwzf1som in
Crazy to leave Seattle?
I'm in the market for a mid-level front-end role and am on the fence regarding location.
My current role is with a small startup that is 100% remote. It's not MAANG level, and the pay is at the bottom end. I'm looking to level up.
Ideally, I'd love to find another 100% remote role with better pay and engineering culture and move to a lower cost of living region. I know that's so 2020 :)
How much am I leaving on the table by limiting my job opportunities to fully remote only?
WaigongCainSoftware Engineer
Depends. Not really that much. But the amount of remote companies hiring is still significantly fewer than those of hybrid / in-person.
4
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yeah, especially for the larger companies. As the power shifts back into employers hands, they're going to leverage that to force in-office work more. I think startups are really some of the only companies still doing 100% remote consistently.
2
