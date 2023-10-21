Expected salary for Sr iOS dev

Yoe: 9.5

Current ctc: 22LPA





For Senior iOS developer

- Glassdoor shows average salary as 25LPA

- Payscale shows 23 LPA

Levels.fyi has no salary data for India GoDaddy.





These salary data doesn't seem to be accurate.





Please help me negotiating salary for Sr iOS engineer role at GoDaddy(remote)





PS: Offer is yet to be made, in final discussions