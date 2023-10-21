iARK in  
Expected salary for Sr iOS dev

Yoe: 9.5
Current ctc: 22LPA

For Senior iOS developer
- Glassdoor shows average salary as 25LPA
- Payscale shows 23 LPA
- Levels.fyi has no salary data for India GoDaddy.

These salary data doesn't seem to be accurate.

Please help me negotiating salary for Sr iOS engineer role at GoDaddy(remote)

PS: Offer is yet to be made, in final discussions
What should be the average salary range for 10 yoe iOS Engineer,.. In general? please suggest a range

