10 years down the road, who are you and what are you doing?

Hi community, first post! ✌️😬





So the situation is, you get to have a conversation with yourself in 10 years. Curious what you guys (and girls) would ask yourself.





Me? I'd like to know if switching from swe -> PM was the right move or if I should have stayed in engineering. I'm having fun now, especially doing discovery work, but with all the boom and bust I'm witnessing, starting to think swe's have more resilient career paths and more options.





Thoughts?