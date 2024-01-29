Not enjoying first job

Looking for advice from people who had jobs they didn’t like. I graduated six months ago and I don’t really know what to do about it besides look for a different job. I work at a large healthcare firm in the US and despite asking to do SWE work like my internship I’m basically a project manager who also gets to do dev work as time allows. I feel I have too much responsibility and nobody has time to mentor me. My manager isn’t trained as a SWE and I don’t like the culture of my org (people working while on vacation, stress being in the office and in-person, tons of useless meetings). Any ideas for how I can deal with my problems or advice for how to move on with less than 1YOE?