Throwaway4989 in
Not enjoying first job
Looking for advice from people who had jobs they didn’t like. I graduated six months ago and I don’t really know what to do about it besides look for a different job. I work at a large healthcare firm in the US and despite asking to do SWE work like my internship I’m basically a project manager who also gets to do dev work as time allows. I feel I have too much responsibility and nobody has time to mentor me. My manager isn’t trained as a SWE and I don’t like the culture of my org (people working while on vacation, stress being in the office and in-person, tons of useless meetings). Any ideas for how I can deal with my problems or advice for how to move on with less than 1YOE?
gpt666Data Scientist
Look for a new job, but don’t switch blindly because you might end up in a similar or even worse situation. Now that you know what you hate, try to assess the new work environment before you sign on. Once I was in a similar situation and I was giving my best to compensate for all the shortcomings of my job. I was working overtime- bad idea! The advice that I would wish someone gave me back then: it’s not your responsibility to fix everything that’s fucked up at your job. Just do the bare minimum and focus on your self. It’s just your first job. Otherwise you risk to burn out.
