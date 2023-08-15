Pivoting to Technical Project Manager roles

I have 15 years of Software Engineering experience. Looking to mix up my career and switch to a more Technical Project Manager or Product Owner role.





Anyone have advice on making the pivot to a Technical PM/PO?





I'm looking into certifications like the scrum and agile certs. I've literally managed projects and ran scrum meetings almost daily for a majority of my career without the official title of Scrum Master or project manager in addition to doing my normal engineer work each day. The only thing I don't have is the certs for it.





Curious what opportunities are out there and what makes sense to pursue. Turns out most applications get rejected really quick even if I highlight my Scrum Master and Project Management experience in each of my engineering roles over the years. Makes pivoting a challenge.