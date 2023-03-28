19g617l06yh949 in
Things to do before you leave current job
Hey everyone,
I am currently in notice period for my current company.
I work as a product designer.
What are some things that I should do before I leave the company?
Some things that I have thought till now are:
- Get experience letter for my work at the company
- Get a letter stating how many ESOPs I have and how long till they be valid for (since there is no big financial event that I can sell the ESOPs on now)
- Ask if I can buyback some of the devices I use
I am sure there are many more things to consider here but I am not sure of them.
Your help will be appreciated 🙏
2) use your health insurance (eyeglasses quotes etc)
3) download all historical paystub
4) get employment verification letter
5) send a farewell letter to those you care and cc your personal email to remain in contact with them (just in case for acting as reference etc you need them)