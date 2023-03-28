19g617l06yh949 in  
Product Designer  

Things to do before you leave current job

Hey everyone,


I am currently in notice period for my current company.

I work as a product designer.

What are some things that I should do before I leave the company?


Some things that I have thought till now are:

  1. Get experience letter for my work at the company
  2. Get a letter stating how many ESOPs I have and how long till they be valid for (since there is no big financial event that I can sell the ESOPs on now)
  3. Ask if I can buyback some of the devices I use


I am sure there are many more things to consider here but I am not sure of them.


Your help will be appreciated 🙏

brightjupiterSoftware Engineer  
1) maximize 401k match
2) use your health insurance (eyeglasses quotes etc)
3) download all historical paystub
4) get employment verification letter
5) send a farewell letter to those you care and cc your personal email to remain in contact with them (just in case for acting as reference etc you need them)
1

