Things to do before you leave current job

Hey everyone,





I am currently in notice period for my current company.

I work as a product designer.

What are some things that I should do before I leave the company?





Some things that I have thought till now are:

Get experience letter for my work at the company Get a letter stating how many ESOPs I have and how long till they be valid for (since there is no big financial event that I can sell the ESOPs on now) Ask if I can buyback some of the devices I use





I am sure there are many more things to consider here but I am not sure of them.





Your help will be appreciated 🙏