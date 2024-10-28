Anonymouswinner in
Career Transition to Software Engineering
Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31.
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
FrowneshouseSoftware Engineer
I switched from teaching to SWE. I got my first software development job at 30 and by 33 was a technical lead at a fortune 500 company. I honestly think I progressed too quickly and only now feel comfortable in my lead role. Also had two babies in that time. It's not too late
