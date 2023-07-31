JohnRambo512 in
Anybody an FPGA in Finance Dev?
Just curious, I have some fpga experience and am working on an FPGA resume for myself to start applying to some hedge funds and hft firms. Just curious if anyone has any info on what's its like, what you need to know...etc
Thanks
HashtagsurferHardware Engineer
Any rough numbers that you’re aware of?
Do these positions have terrible work life balance? Thx
Pay is through the roof for highly skilled fpga developers.
But very few opportunities in a select few companies. The number of such roles in hfts and hedge fundamentals etc are at a premium. Churn is also non existent.