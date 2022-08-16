Should I went until Mid-Late September to Apply for New Grad Roles?

So most companies (looking at companies like Roblox, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Cruise, Twitch, DoorDash, etc. and others when they start their postings) have already made their 2023 new grad/intern postings for SWE. While my resume is alright, a few projects and a recognizable software dev internship, in about a month I'll have completed a movie recommender application project, competed in a hackathon (HackTO hosted by Amazon) and have started another DevOps internship. With that in mind is it worth it to wait to "beef up" my resume and apply mid-late September or should I apply now?