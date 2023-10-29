Recruiter ignor?

So there was a guy recently who posted a question if he needs to stay at Amazon or move to Stripe. I was a little confused, as I was thinking, there is no tech hiring right now.





Let me explain.





Background: I'm a software engineer/lead with almost 20 years of experience, mostly hands-on coding. I've been working in FAANG companies, Freelance, big/small/startup companies, with backend, frontend, dev-ops, and all kinds of stuff, even AI.

My dilemma is that I'm trying to apply to big companies like Stripe, Meta, Lyft, Uber, Plaid, Airbnb, etc. And since spring, I didn't get even a call from a recruiter - mostly ignore, or "we will consider other candidates" emails. I'm not applying to "Senior Staff" roles, but mostly Senior and sometimes level above Senior, which require much fewer years of experience or skills than I have.

My resume is pretty small, showing my skills and recent achievements on the projects, but I'm not getting it - is it me, or the market?





My main question: how do you get to talk to the Recruiter? Do you contact them directly in the linked in, do you happen to know the person in the company, or are you looking for a referral?





Any advice is appreciated.