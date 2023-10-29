Recruiter ignor?
So there was a guy recently who posted a question if he needs to stay at Amazon or move to Stripe. I was a little confused, as I was thinking, there is no tech hiring right now.
Let me explain.
Background: I'm a software engineer/lead with almost 20 years of experience, mostly hands-on coding. I've been working in FAANG companies, Freelance, big/small/startup companies, with backend, frontend, dev-ops, and all kinds of stuff, even AI.
My dilemma is that I'm trying to apply to big companies like Stripe, Meta, Lyft, Uber, Plaid, Airbnb, etc. And since spring, I didn't get even a call from a recruiter - mostly ignore, or "we will consider other candidates" emails. I'm not applying to "Senior Staff" roles, but mostly Senior and sometimes level above Senior, which require much fewer years of experience or skills than I have.
My resume is pretty small, showing my skills and recent achievements on the projects, but I'm not getting it - is it me, or the market?
My main question: how do you get to talk to the Recruiter? Do you contact them directly in the linked in, do you happen to know the person in the company, or are you looking for a referral?
Any advice is appreciated.
This comment only represents my own opinion based on my personal experience.
I’m an engineer working for one of these big tech companies. In the past three weeks I’ve had a few companies reaching out including Tesla, Meta, Google, and Microsoft. I’ve also been contacted by Tesla two years ago, by Apple in 2021, 2022, and this earlier this year. Meta, and Tesla contacted me for senior positions. Microsoft and Google for one level under senior, “possibly senior depending on the interview feedbacks.” I was told that they started recruiting about a month ago and are looking to fill several thousands of positions by early 2024.
Note that I’m in a specialized part of the field, embedded systems (firmware, kernel, embedded application/OS…). I’m most sure if they are looking for full stack engineers but I don’t see why they wouldn’t.
I usually use LinkedIn for job hunting then apply on the company’s website. I did in the past reached out to the hiring manager directly without much success. Most ignored my messages. What worked for me is to apply to any job related to embedded software to keep my résumé on their database and wait for the call often months even years later. Don’t lie or sugar coat it. Don’t use LinkedIn open to new opportunities. Apparently recruiters take it as a red flag? And surprisingly, that’s all it took for me.
I hope this helps!