Looking for freshers software developer job.
Hey I was looking for software developer job with immediate hiring any referals in Bangalore??
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Can't help with any referrals, but other details might help others. What's your years of experience, skillset, etc?
PMagadumComputer Science at Visvesvaraya Technological University
As I mentioned I am currently a fresher recently graduated having skills Java, DBMS, MySQL and currently learning few front end technology.
