pythagoras in
Need guidance on up-skilling after getting a job
Hi, community!
I have 1 YoE working full-time as a Backend-developer at a fintech startup (still working there) even before graduating in Computer Science.
I am seeking guidance as to how shall I further improve my skills so that I stay a relevant and highly skilled SWE. Would like to deep dive into backend development.
More context:
- worked on PostgreSQL and Django for my job.
- familiar with AWS ECS, EC2, S3, VPC subnets.
- I never developed highly scalable systems. (say thousands of queries per second)
Thanks in advance!
0
900
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,473