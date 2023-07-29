pythagoras in  
Software Engineer  

Need guidance on up-skilling after getting a job

Hi, community!


I have 1 YoE working full-time as a Backend-developer at a fintech startup (still working there) even before graduating in Computer Science.


I am seeking guidance as to how shall I further improve my skills so that I stay a relevant and highly skilled SWE. Would like to deep dive into backend development.


More context:

  • worked on PostgreSQL and Django for my job.
  • familiar with AWS ECS, EC2, S3, VPC subnets.
  • I never developed highly scalable systems. (say thousands of queries per second)


Thanks in advance!

