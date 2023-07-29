Need guidance on up-skilling after getting a job

Hi, community!





I have 1 YoE working full-time as a Backend-developer at a fintech startup (still working there) even before graduating in Computer Science.





I am seeking guidance as to how shall I further improve my skills so that I stay a relevant and highly skilled SWE. Would like to deep dive into backend development.





More context:

worked on PostgreSQL and Django for my job.

familiar with AWS ECS, EC2, S3, VPC subnets.

I never developed highly scalable systems. (say thousands of queries per second)





Thanks in advance!