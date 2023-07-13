Looking for a Head of Operations / Strategist role

Hi Everyone,





With eight years of experience in operations, data science, and organizational strategy, I have successfully operationalized two small startups. I believe in implementing the data science lifecycle for efficient processes. I am actively seeking a Head of Operations position or a similar role where I can proactively assess and mitigate potential issues. I prefer working with smaller startups to ensure smooth customer and employee experiences. However, I am open to larger firms as long as they are not overly bureaucratic. I would greatly appreciate any ideas or leads in this regard. Thank you.



