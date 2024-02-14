How to transition from web backend to distributed systems development?

I currently work mostly on Microservices based backend development. But I have more interest in distributed systems as I study and try to understand things like Raft, Distributed Transactions, etc. in my free time. Thus, I am thinking of getting into a role one level lower than web application/Microservices based backend development. What is the best way to look for such roles and also, is there a more effective way like trying to implement subset of Redis or any other distributed systems functionality, implementing research papers on my own and showcasing my work/code?