mo Kho in  
Frontend Software Engineer  

career transition from mechanical engineering to frontend development (later want to become a full stack developer)

Hey I am mechanical engineer and want to become a frontend developer.

Currently know front end technologies (HTML, CSS, JS, React) and having a hard time finding entry level jobs.


Any suggestions or recommendations what I can do to get an entry level job, or even an unpaid internship to get my foot in?

2
2285
MechatronFull-Stack Software Engineer at Oracle 
Do you have prior experience in the mechanical field as a manager or any other role?

