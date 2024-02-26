19g615kyukh13p in
Here is blind 75 fully solved. Good luck with interviews
Most of us are constantly living under the threat of becoming victims of layoffs, and it can turn lives upside down. So here is a small yet powerful resource that can help you sharpen your interview skills. Hopefully this will help you.
19g615kyukh13pSolution Architect
Here is a better version of it: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hzP8j7matoUiJ15N-RhsL5Dmig8_E3aP/edit#gid=1377915986
