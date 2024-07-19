LG0505 in
Salary in Microsoft Italy - Program Manager Data Centre
I am currently in the contract condition negotiation, I have passed all the previous steps and they have chosen me. I'd like to ask you which leverage I can us to push the salary and which would be the market range. Which Microsoft level should I have request for?
The exact position name is: Critical Environment Program Manager. I have 5 years of international working experience (USA, Italy, Switzerland), and I hold the PhD in Energy Management.
I'm currently employed by Hitachi Energy and based in Zurich, CH
bcnecoProgram Manager
5 YOE is right around mid-level for most FAANG companies, I would say 62 or 63 probably fits best. But shouldn't they have discussed leveling prior to the interviews?
LG0505Project Manager
No, the interview was just techinical
