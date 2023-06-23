himehime in  
Software Engineer  

How important is having previous Ruby experience for applying at Gitlab?

A lot of their job positions mention previous experience with RoR, I can understand that since they are a Ruby shop they want Rubyists but are there any teams/products at Gitlab that doesn't have Ruby is a necessity do they use anything else other than Rails for any of their backend services?

1
1449
EQ1992Software Engineer  
All of their backend roles are likely to require Ruby experience https://handbook.gitlab.com/job-families/engineering/backend-engineer/

