Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, and Andrew Yang among names signing petition to pause AI training more powerful than GPT4
https://futureoflife.org/open-letter/pause-giant-ai-experiments/
What are y'all's thoughts on this?
Seems they're calling for development of safety protocols and oversight to ensure AI doesn't get so out of hand.
VsavinovSolution Architect
Such a petition is another new fashionable way for the losers of the competition not to lose their fortunes, rather than caring about our future and moving forward with progress and quality of services.
