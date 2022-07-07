19g6vl27sqrb6 in
Citi bank iOS developer roles
After 3 months of being SPAMMED by Citi bank recruiters multiple times a day to move to Irving Texas, they FINALLY snapped cuz no one is moving to Texas and are offering full remote. Signing an RTR for them now 🍻
Anyone else signing RTRs for full remote with Citi?
2
2686
Sort by:
19g615l4btd3cnBusiness Analyst
Just got an offer a week ago, did they mention the fully remote option when discussing start dates in our process or?
1
[deleted]
This comment was deleted.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,318