19g6vl27sqrb6 in  
iOS Engineer  

Citi bank iOS developer roles

After 3 months of being SPAMMED by Citi bank recruiters multiple times a day to move to Irving Texas, they FINALLY snapped cuz no one is moving to Texas and are offering full remote. Signing an RTR for them now 🍻

Anyone else signing RTRs for full remote with Citi?
19g615l4btd3cnBusiness Analyst  
Just got an offer a week ago, did they mention the fully remote option when discussing start dates in our process or?
