d1103 in
Product @ Financial Firms
Would you rather work as a PM at Goldman Sachs or UBS?
2
2019
Sort by:
WargraveSolution Architect
Both are good companies, I have friends that work/worked at UBS. Goldman Sachs is always a great resume builder. All things equal, would want to work at Goldman Sachs. This is coming from a guy working in FinTech.
1
d1103General Engineering
Goldman seems like it is $70,000 per annum and UBS is $52.88 per hour for 40 hours. Given that this is an internship I know looking at pay is not as important but people say that the pay you get early in your career sets you up for later?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,496