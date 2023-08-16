An MBA is worth it for a SWE?

Currently I'm a Tech Lead, let's say I was very lucky because I'm 27 years old and got this role and certainly, I have a lot of free time because I learned how to delegate and I am only reviewing code right now and 1;1s meetings.





I have a lot of free time plus I am in home office, planning to save some money and maybe spending that in a MBA, is it worth it for a SWE?





I think that only might get me a director position if I want to apply sometime.





Or maybe, use that time and money create are app or something...





PS: I have never been in a FAANG company, I tried in the past when I was new grad but failed and then grew up in other companies, I hate those intensive coding interviews... | Maybe in the future I will try but at this moment I think is not worth it anymore.