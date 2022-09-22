Zuckerberg's wealth takes $71B hit

I can't even imagine what having a billion dollars is like, let alone LOSE 71 of them...





[Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has seen his wealth cut by $71b this year, according to Bloomberg, which adds, "even in a rough year for just about every US tech titan, the wealth erased from [Zuckerberg] stands out."





The billionaire, whose wealth exploded to $142b in September 2021 when the company’s shares hit $382, has since dropped 14 spots in Bloomberg's Billionaire Index. While the entire tech industry was hit hard by the economic downturn, Facebook, which rebranded as Meta in 2021, is down approximately 57% this year, compared to peers such as Apple or Alphabet (down 14% and 29%, respectively).]