What has been the biggest leadership challenge in your career thus far?

Hi, new to the community and wanted to ask a question about some of the leadership challenges you all have faced at this stage in your career.





I'm a new swe working at a stealth startup in the finance industry. I have been a developer for about 2 years now and this is my first role at a no-name company (literally). The biggest challenge I've faced so far is learning how to speak up and knowing when I should be assertive. We have a team of 5 people and sometimes I feel like my opinion doesn't matter or I'm just being told what to do versus being invited in. It's not the collaborative environment they sold me and I'm wondering if anyone else faced this kind of issue.





How have you guys made the leap from just being told what to do to being someone who directs others?



