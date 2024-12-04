What are my chances of getting an internship?

Most of my skills come from slef-thought Swift snd iOS app development. I built a decent app for my family's franchise buisness and the CEO of the franchise has agreed to meet with me to check it out. (It streamlines food cost calculations.) I also did an internship last summer at a friend of a friend's startup but didn't really learn much as they were very small and unorganized. I go to California State University and my GPA is 3.7. Honestly, if i got a good internship i would put my heart and soul into it to gain experience and help the company but I've just been getting ghosted the only company who sent me an OA was TikTok bu I've heard they are notoriously hard and don't actually hire people. What do you think I should do?