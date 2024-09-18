greeniris17 in
How to read stock grant on levels
Is the stock grant number on levels fyi the amount that vests per year, or the total grant which vests over 4years?
SolidOrcaSoftware Engineer
I'm not sure where you're looking exactly, but if you take a look at this offer, it shows the average annual stock (RSUs) at $87,500 a year and then the total grant below it. This also depends on the offer you're looking at, but if it says "average annual stock" then that means it's per year, NOT the total grant. If you click the link below and expand the offer, you can see that each block in that chart represents the grant per year, and it looks like this vesting schedule is just 25% per year for 4 years. Does this answer your question? https://www.levels.fyi/offer/6a17779c-2fb5-42e2-ad26-fce20ca35901
greeniris17Product Designer
Thank you. I wasn’t looking into the individual offers. But now I see only a few which have the breakdown across 4 years. Seems most people are not entering it properly. This is for an Apple ICT 5 role
