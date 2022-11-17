aspiringpolymath in
Reapplying for Same Position
Just curious on everyone's thoughts, would you reapply (with tweaks to your application) for a job that is still posted after you've been rejected?
k00laidmanHuman Resources
I would only apply if the resume has been completely revamped because if you're only changing a bullet or two, the ATS will reject you again.
SeattleTalentOpsMgrTechnical Recruiter
Not true. This idea that the ATS is the one making the decision really needs to die.
