Team Match at Amazon

I have passed the Amazon interview for L6 Senior Program Manager Non-Tech. Recruiter just found a team for me and sent me the job description and scheduled a call with the hiring manager in 2 weeks for me (informational call, not interview).





I haven't spoken to anyone yet but from reading the job description, I do not like the work. The org is not revenue generating, it is not working on anything cool, the customer is internal.





Can I ask for a different team or does that look bad?