OpenAI finally launches ChatGPT Enterprise

OpenAI has announced a new product for businesses that want to use its AI technology. ChatGPT Enterprise is a subscription service that offers unlimited, fast, and secure access to GPT-4 and other features that can help businesses improve their workflows and communication.





Why this matters:

ChatGPT Enterprise is the first product that lets businesses use GPT-4 without any restrictions. The previous tiers of ChatGPT, which are still available for individuals and developers, have usage caps and lower performance. ChatGPT Enterprise removes these limitations and provides the most powerful version of GPT-4 yet.

ChatGPT Enterprise also offers enterprise-grade privacy and security. Unlike some other AI services, OpenAI does not train its models on customer data or conversations and encrypts all data in transit and at rest. ChatGPT Enterprise is also SOC 2 compliant, which means it meets the standards for data protection and privacy.





Some of the features of ChatGPT Enterprise are:

Unlimited access to GPT-4 (no usage caps)

Higher-speed performance for GPT-4 (up to 2x faster)

Unlimited access to advanced data analysis (formerly known as Code Interpreter)

32K token context windows for 4x longer inputs, files, or follow-ups

Shareable chat templates for your company to collaborate and build common workflows

Free credits to use OpenAI’s APIs if you need to extend OpenAI into a fully custom solution for your org

Admin console with bulk member management

SSO and Domain verification

Analytics dashboard for usage insights





ChatGPT Enterprise is currently available for large corporations, but OpenAI plans to launch a version for smaller businesses in the future. Businesses can contact OpenAI to learn more about the pricing and options for ChatGPT Enterprise.





(source)