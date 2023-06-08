Chris in
The 100 year old question, should SWE resumes be 1 page?
As the title states, should a resume be required to be 1 page?
My concern is some people throw out 2 as soon as they see it, but it is difficult to encapsulate all important info on one page.
Let me know your thoughts
4
1396
msjSoftware Engineer
With many years of experience, they will not fit on just 1 page. That being said, resume is for applying for a specific job, it's helpful to cuatomize it for the position's requirements. It gives the illusion that you are exactly who they are searching for.
