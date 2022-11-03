mworks in
L7 IC PMM comp at AWS?
Wondering if anyone has insights about comp for an L7 IC Product Marketing role at AWS. I know it depends on the location so ideally what they pay in Vancouver or Seattle. Thanks
Found this on levels, not sure if you looked yet. Base range looks to be $160-200k. https://www.levels.fyi/t/marketing?countryId=254&title=Product+Marketing+Manager&country=254&search=amazon%2C+l7
Not sure exact $$, but guessing it’s similar to marketing l7, which has a 300k ish- 450k ish range. I’d you’re looking at promo, you’ll end up bottom of the range. If you’re coming in from the outside, negotiate as much as possible because it’s hard to get a raise.
