Interview response

Hi, posting this on behalf of a friend.





I recently completed 4 rounds of interviews for a senior level software engineering position at Starbucks and the recruiter told me that he will be getting back to me on thursday, but havent yet received any email from him.





What is the average time that i should wait for him to get back to him?

Should i send a follow up to recruiter, but dont want to sound too desperate as well.





Let me know, thanks.