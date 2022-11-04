Kdoan9177Ksb in
Twitter employees will be fired via email 😵💫
Twitter employees will be notified by email by 9 a.m. Pacific tomorrow whether they will be laid off. They sent out an email to all Twitter employees tonight .
“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”
This is such a crazy takeover.
user22Software Engineer
Locking them out of company email account has already started a few hours back. Crazy times 😵💫
Apurv PatelSoftware Engineer
Ironically found this info on Twitter
