Twitter employees will be fired via email 😵‍💫



“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”





This is such a crazy takeover.

Twitter employees will be notified by email by 9 a.m. Pacific tomorrow whether they will be laid off. They sent out an email to all Twitter employees tonight .