Seeking Co-op Position Advice/References

Hey everyone,





I’m currently facing a challenging situation and could really use some advice or references. I was supposed to return to a previous employer for my Fall 2024 co-op term, but due to financial constraints, they couldn’t make good on their offer. Now, I’m struggling to find a co-op position, and it’s really starting to stress me out.





I’m a senior at the University of Waterloo, majoring in Computational Mathematics, with one more term to go before graduation. I have extensive full-stack development experience, mainly at small startups, where I built and optimized scalable solutions. Despite my experience, it feels like there are limited opportunities available right now, and I’m hoping someone here might have some tips, advice, or connections to help.





Any help or leads for the current Fall 2024 season would be incredibly appreciated!