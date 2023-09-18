Andrei Goulart Mansilla Vince in
Study Tips for CS
I've been studying CS for over 2 years now but I never had a plan and a specific method to study CS and I think that's why I take so much time to learn something and normally feel like I have no progress. I used to learn and put an example code in Notion, so I have my own documentation, someone does do that? Now I think was a waste of my time
adorableInformation Technologist
CS? It depends on the field you might want to go into in the future. eg. if you want to become a Linux server administrator, then you'll need to install Linux on your PC and play away with the basics - shell commands, scripts, app installs, updates, servers (web, database), etc. eg. if you want to program, then you need to pick a popular language or two (eg python, java), and program a few things to start (eg. calculator, flappy bird). No matter the field, you need to actively play with the langauge, tool, app, whatever and get some things created and done. Simply listening to coding all day long isn't going to do much good, for example...
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yeah, you can't approach it like you're taking notes for a history class in school. It's not about memorization and regurgitation, it's about actual practice. You gotta find a project you're interested in and literally just start building. You will hit roadblocks, you will find areas you know nothing about, but it's researching and getting over those hurdles that will help apply your learnings a lot more quickly.
