Working hours

Is it normal to work 10-13 hours everyday every week instead of 8 standard hours? This includes meetings as well. I get so tired and I feel that I wake up to my Teams calls and sleep to its ringing sound. I get no personal time for myself.
Talking abt MSFT India.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Seems like there could be cultural differences between India and the US, but no it's not super common to be working 10+ hours every day for an 8 hr/day role. Companies are never going to tell you you CAN'T work that much, so you do have to protect yourself
