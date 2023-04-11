Yaseen Joba in  
Computer Engineering at Palestine Polytechnic University 

Passionate Programmer from Palestine Seeking Opportunities to Make a Difference

Dear fellow community members,


It is with great excitement and a hint of nervousness that I write this post. My name is Yaseen, and I am from the beautiful country of Palestine. As I approach my graduation in May, I am filled with eagerness and hope to embark on my career journey.


For the past four years, I have been a competitive programmer, participating in several regional competitions. I have honed my skills and passion for coding and have one year of experience in backend development. With my technical expertise and eagerness to learn, I am eager to find an opportunity to kick-start my career remotely or relocate to a new environment.


However, I cannot do this alone. I am reaching out to this community with the hope that you will help me achieve my dreams. I am open to any suggestions or opportunities that you might have. I am a quick learner, hardworking, and passionate about programming. I am confident that I can make a meaningful contribution to any team or company.


So, if you're looking for someone who is not only technically skilled but also passionate and dedicated, then look no further. I am here, ready to take on any challenge and make a meaningful contribution to your organization.


Thank you for taking the time to read my post, and I would be grateful for any opportunity to connect and potentially help each other out.

zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi 
Hi Yaseen, thanks for joining and introducing yourself! I’ll point you to a couple resources. First off, check out our job board for some compelling new grad opportunities, we refresh the board everyday: https://levels.fyi/jobs

Secondly, check out Manara. They’ve been doing some amazing work connecting Palestinian engineers to top tech companies. You can apply here: https://manara.tech/our-program

The last thing I'll mention is that you should create and work on your own side projects in your free time. It'd be a fun way to learn and put your technical skills into practice. Even something as simple as a website describing yourself and your background. Hope other folks in the community can also offer their thoughts, and good luck with your search!
