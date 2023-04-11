Passionate Programmer from Palestine Seeking Opportunities to Make a Difference
Dear fellow community members,
It is with great excitement and a hint of nervousness that I write this post. My name is Yaseen, and I am from the beautiful country of Palestine. As I approach my graduation in May, I am filled with eagerness and hope to embark on my career journey.
For the past four years, I have been a competitive programmer, participating in several regional competitions. I have honed my skills and passion for coding and have one year of experience in backend development. With my technical expertise and eagerness to learn, I am eager to find an opportunity to kick-start my career remotely or relocate to a new environment.
However, I cannot do this alone. I am reaching out to this community with the hope that you will help me achieve my dreams. I am open to any suggestions or opportunities that you might have. I am a quick learner, hardworking, and passionate about programming. I am confident that I can make a meaningful contribution to any team or company.
So, if you're looking for someone who is not only technically skilled but also passionate and dedicated, then look no further. I am here, ready to take on any challenge and make a meaningful contribution to your organization.
Thank you for taking the time to read my post, and I would be grateful for any opportunity to connect and potentially help each other out.
Secondly, check out Manara. They’ve been doing some amazing work connecting Palestinian engineers to top tech companies. You can apply here: https://manara.tech/our-program
The last thing I'll mention is that you should create and work on your own side projects in your free time. It'd be a fun way to learn and put your technical skills into practice. Even something as simple as a website describing yourself and your background. Hope other folks in the community can also offer their thoughts, and good luck with your search!