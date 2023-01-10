Diver22 in
Asking for pay raise
Is it a bad idea to ask for a raise that you know is a bit above the role and location you are in? I definitely know that for similar role and responsibilities in my company it pays the amount I have asked for in some other location. But for location I am at, it's a bit high than average market rate. How does it impact the chances of getting the raise?
Software Engineer
I'd say just find a new job if it's that important to you or get a promotion. Number 2 leaves you in accepting a counter offer and then the politics make it even more toxic than it was before. Never accept the counter offer
1. Leave the company
2. Tell the current company that you got an offer and negotiate to stay with a raise. Otherwise you will move to that new company.