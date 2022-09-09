17d5gj3mbae4tf in
Why do you think there’s such a large divide between US and Europe salaries?
Some of the US comp packages are 3x its counterparts in Europe. Why do you think this is? Do you think salaries will rise in Europe as talent becomes global? As someone living in Europe, what can we do to make sure we don't get the short end of the stick?
randomguy123Software Engineer
Because companies can get away with paying less in Europe, people aren't pushing enough for more
duffycolaMachine Learning Engineer
Do you have permission to work in the US? Most job ads I see are for remote, but US-based…
