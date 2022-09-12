r9jmkUmid4 in
Google's completed HUGE acquisition
Google has completed its $5.4 billion purchase of cybersecurity firm Mandiant, a deal that was first revealed in March. The addition of Mandiant – which will be retained as a brand – should help the internet giant beef up its online security offerings as it battles Amazon and Microsoft (LinkedIn's parent) in the cloud services competition.
lanyard
Wow this is insane
r9jmkUmid4
Im surprised it didnt get more news tbh
