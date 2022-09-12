r9jmkUmid4 in  
Google's completed HUGE acquisition

Google has completed its $5.4 billion purchase of cybersecurity firm Mandiant, a deal that was first revealed in March. The addition of Mandiant – which will be retained as a brand – should help the internet giant beef up its online security offerings as it battles Amazon and Microsoft (LinkedIn's parent) in the cloud services competition.

Google closes $5.4B Mandiant acquisition

Cybersecurity firm Mandiant will operate under the auspices of Google Cloud, though the Mandiant brand will live on.

lanyardSoftware Engineer  
Wow this is insane
1
r9jmkUmid4Security Software Engineer  
Im surprised it didnt get more news tbh

