How much equity to ask from series A startup?
I have a final round with a series A startup on Wednesday, if things go well and an offer is extended I'd like to be prepared with an expectation of how much equity I'd want.
About the company - currently 20-25 employees. Closed a series A funding round for ~$20 million a few months ago.
I've seen job descriptions for similar sized companies at this stage offer senior devs .15%-.25% vesting over 4 years. I am not sure yet if I'd be leveled as a senior of sde 2, I'm on the border with most companies.
My two questions are -
Is it appropriate to ask for equity as a percentage at this point in the company's trajectory? Instead of shares, which I received at a series C startup I was at a few years ago
Would .15% over 4 years be appropriate given an expected leveling bordering sde2/senior?
Software Engineer
According to what I saw on levels, that's totally reasonable. Usually equity is broken down like this- Lead engineer 0.5–1%, Senior engineer: 0.33–0.66%, Manager or junior engineer: 0.2–0.33% https://www.holloway.com/g/equity-compensation/sections/typical-employee-equity-levels
Software Engineer
Awesome this is very helpful. I see there’s a section based on what number employee you are too. It definitely will depend on the company’s valuation. I’m thinking I’ll ask for .3%, citing this, and go from there
