How much equity to ask from series A startup?

I have a final round with a series A startup on Wednesday, if things go well and an offer is extended I'd like to be prepared with an expectation of how much equity I'd want.





About the company - currently 20-25 employees. Closed a series A funding round for ~$20 million a few months ago.





I've seen job descriptions for similar sized companies at this stage offer senior devs .15%-.25% vesting over 4 years. I am not sure yet if I'd be leveled as a senior of sde 2, I'm on the border with most companies.





My two questions are -





Is it appropriate to ask for equity as a percentage at this point in the company's trajectory? Instead of shares, which I received at a series C startup I was at a few years ago





Would .15% over 4 years be appropriate given an expected leveling bordering sde2/senior?