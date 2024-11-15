NVIDIA Cloud Infrastructure Development Internship Interview - What to expect and how to prepare?

Hey everyone, an NVIDIA recruiter reached out to me and offered an interview for a Cloud dev internship, i legitimately could not want this role more. My question to anyone who knows is - what should I prepare for other than LC, and how far out is it typical to schedule an interview? They're completely booked out two weeks from now, and I don't necessarily want to book an interview three weeks out. Is a week and a half enough time to prepare for an interview there?





Also - is there any advice anyone has on what I'll be asked? I have a lot of experience working in Cloud, so I feel very confident/excited for these topics. Overall incredibly grateful for this opportunity.

