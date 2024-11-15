saltyhogfish in
NVIDIA Cloud Infrastructure Development Internship Interview - What to expect and how to prepare?
Hey everyone, an NVIDIA recruiter reached out to me and offered an interview for a Cloud dev internship, i legitimately could not want this role more. My question to anyone who knows is - what should I prepare for other than LC, and how far out is it typical to schedule an interview? They're completely booked out two weeks from now, and I don't necessarily want to book an interview three weeks out. Is a week and a half enough time to prepare for an interview there?
Also - is there any advice anyone has on what I'll be asked? I have a lot of experience working in Cloud, so I feel very confident/excited for these topics. Overall incredibly grateful for this opportunity.
defaangedSoftware Engineer
That’s awesome news about the NVIDIA internship! Congrats! For prep, definitely brush up on data structures and algorithms since you mentioned LC, but also consider diving into topics specific to cloud development, like cloud architecture, microservices, and containerization (Docker, Kubernetes). Since you have experience in Cloud, make sure you can discuss your projects and how you’ve applied your skills. Regarding interview scheduling, a week and a half should be fine if you use that time wisely. Focus on the key topics and practice coding problems. As for the interview questions, expect a mix of technical questions, some behavioral ones, and maybe situational questions about how you’d handle certain challenges in a cloud environment. Stay confident and show your passion for the role! Good luck—you’ve got this!
